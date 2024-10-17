Aquarion: Myth of Emotions Anime Reveals Staff, Setting, Visual, January 2025 Premiere

The staff for Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ( Sōsei no Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ), the upcoming fourth anime in the Aquarion franchise , revealed the anime's staff, setting, visual, and January 2025 premiere date on Thursday.

Image courtesy of DMM © 2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

© 2023 SHOJI KAWAMORI,SATELIGHT/Project AQUARION MOE

The anime will be set in Kanagawa prefecture's Fujisawa city, and will center specifically on the city's iconic Enoshima island. The island and city are visible above along with three Vector Machine

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , tvk, BS Asahi , and other channels in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Shōji Kawamori is credited with the original work, as a supervisor, and for the Aquarion design. Kenji Itoso ( Coluboccoro , Santa Company ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Sadayuki Murai ( Knights of Sidonia , Blame! , Kaina of the Great Snow Sea ) is in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo ( Bleach , MAOYU , Santa Company: Manatsu no Merry Christmas ) is designing the characters. Takashi Ohmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , The Gene of AI , Blue Box ) and Shu Kanematsu ( Castle Town Dandelion , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) are composing the music.

The Aquarion anime debuted in Japan in 2005. Funimation offered the series with a DVD release in 2008, and again in 2009 and 2010. The anime received two sequel television anime. Aquarion Evol debuted in 2012, and Aquarion Logos debuted in 2015. Funimation licensed and streamed both anime, and released them on home video.

Source: Press release