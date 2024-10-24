Looks Are All You Need School Caste Manga Ends

© Mahcdai, Ghost Mikawa, Kadokawa

Looks Are All You Need

The manga adaptation ofand illustrator's) light novel series ended with the second part of its 17th and final chapter on Wednesday. The manga's third and final compiled book volume will ship on November 25.

Ghost Mikawa also confirmed on his X (formerly Twitter ) account on Wednesday that the original light novels have been canceled, and that the novels' second volume, which shipped in October 2022, was the last volume. Mikawa clarified that announcements of cancellations for light novels are generally not recommended in the industry, but he asked permission to make the announcement that the novels were canceled because he writes many serialized works, some of which are hit works that sell well. He finds that people often find it hard to accept that some of his series will be canceled due to poor sales and think that he is simply not working on them. He plans to announce cancelations of novel series he is working on if he can get permission to do so moving forward.

Mikawa debuted the light novel series with illustrations by necömi with the first volume in June 2022. Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label publishes the novels. Yen Press licensed and released both novel volumes, and it describes the story:

Ryouran High School is a private arts academy where geniuses in every field—music, dance, fashion—gather. But in reality, looks decide the students' success, not talent. My sister, Shika Ikebukuro, is a shut-in who can't do anything without her older brother, and I was sure that devastating lack of charisma would doom her. But I know a secret. Though you'd never guess it, behind her mask, the internet sensation VSINGER is none other than my sister, Shika! Her voice is one of a kind, but will it be enough to overcome Ryouran High's entire social order?

Mahcdai launched the manga adaptation Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace Plus manga website in April 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's second volume on May 24.

Ghost Mikawa is known for other light novels and manga such as Shitsugyō Kenja no Nariagari , Monsterholic , Days With My Stepsister , and My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! . Days With My Stepsister is inspiring both an ongoing manga adaptation that launched in 2017, and a television anime that premiered on July 4, with Crunchyroll streaming the anime as it aired. My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! is also similarly inspiring an ongoing manga adaptation that debuted in 2019, as well as an upcoming television anime.

Mikawa is also known for writing two routes for the Hacking the Moon to Find My Goddess ( Kami-sama no Yō na Kimi e ) visual novel, and writing the original draft and being a co-writer for the Same to Ikiru Nanokakan visual novel.

