Ghost Mikawa's Looks Are All You Need Light Novels Get Manga

Looks Are All You Need

'smanga website began publishing a manga adaptation ofand illustrator's) light novel series on Wednesday.) is drawing the manga.

Yen Press licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

Ryouran High School is a private arts academy where geniuses in every field—music, dance, fashion—gather. But in reality, looks decide the students' success, not talent. My sister, Shika Ikebukuro, is a shut-in who can't do anything without her older brother, and I was sure that devastating lack of charisma would doom her. But I know a secret. Though you'd never guess it, behind her mask, the internet sensation VSINGER is none other than my sister, Shika! Her voice is one of a kind, but will it be enough to overcome Ryouran High's entire social order?

The light novel series debuted in June 2022. The second volume shipped in Japan on October 20.

