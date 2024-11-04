I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince Light Novels' Spinoff Manga Ends

Keiri Amamiya's Gendai Teni no Daini Ōji spinoff manga set in modern-day Japan launched on February 17

Gendai Teni no Daini Ōji

Tensei Shitara Dainana Ōji Datta no de, Kimamani Majutsu o Kiwamemasu

'smanga app published on Saturday the final chapter of Keiri Amamiya's(The Second Prince Reincarnates to the Modern World) manga, a spinoff of's) light novel series.

The manga centers on Albert and Lloyd reincarnated into modern-day Japan. Lost in an unfamiliar land and language, the two are saved by a runaway girl named Natsume. Alberto easily adapts and masters Japanese overnight, and decides to work in this world, in order to return to his original world.

Amamiya launched the manga on the Magazine Pocket manga app on February 17. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume on June 7, and will publish the third volume on January 8.

Yōsuke Kokuzawa and character designer Meru launched a manga based on Kenkyo na Circle 's novels in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 16th volume on August 7, and will publish the 17th volume on November 8. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Kenkyo na Circle premiered the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Meru in July 2020. The light novels' eighth volume shipped in Japan on July 2.

The light novel series' anime adaptation premiered on April 1. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a second season.

Source: Magazine Pocket