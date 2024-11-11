That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles Game's Trailer Highlights 3 DLC Characters

Hinata, Veldora, Milim join cast of game

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Saturday a summary trailer for all three new DLC characters added to the season pass for the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Tempest Stories in Japanese) action role-playing game:

HInata joined the game in DLC 1 on August 29, which includes the scenario "A Strange Fate," 10 new types of side quests, and seven types of buildings.

Veldora joined the game in DLC 2 on September 12, which includes The Fairy Queen's Labyrinth game mode, five new side quests, and seven types of buildings.

Milim joined the game in DLC 3 on September 19, which includes the Martial Arts Tournament mode, four new side quests, and five types of buildings.

The season pass contains all three DLC and the Remember Shizu Bonus Side Quest Collection. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes the Shopping Bonus Side Quest Collection. Players must clear the main game to access the DLC.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles game launched for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 8.

The game features two new stories from original light novel author Fuse : Goblin's Revenge Arc and Religious Nation Arc. The original story is also included. The game has action battles and city-building for the Jura Tempest Federation. Characters include Rimuru, Benimaru, Shion, Ranga, Shuna, Gobta, Soei, Hakuro, and Diablo. Rimuru can learn special moves from other characters by maxing out relationships with them. Players can strengthen characters through Tempest Resonance by developing their city.

The third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime premiered on April 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it also streamed an Englsh dub .

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga , itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The anime will get a fourth season and second anime film.

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014. The novels entered their final arc in the 18th volume in March 2021. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete. Fuse is planning to end the series by its 22nd volume. Yen Press publishes the novel series in English.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.