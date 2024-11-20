×
News
Kadokawa Releases Statement Regarding Reports of Sony in Talks to Acquire Company

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kadokawa has received initial letter of intent, but no decision has been made at this time

kadokawa-logo
© Kadokawa
Kadokawa released a statement on Wednesday in response to Reuters' report that Sony is in talks to acquire Kadokawa. The company stated that although there have been some articles regarding the acquisition, this information has not been announced. Kadokawa confirmed that it received an initial latter of intent for acquisition of its shares, but "no decision has been made at this time." The company will make an announcement "if there are any facts that should be announced in the future."

According to Reuters' two sources "familiar with the matter," the talks are ongoing, and a deal could be signed in the coming weeks. Sony declined to comment to Reuters on the acquisition talks, and Kadokawa had previously said it cannot give any comments.

Sony already has a 2% stake in Kadokawa and a stake in its subsidiary FromSoftware (Elden Ring RPG developer).

sony.png
Image via Sony website
© Sony
Aniplex is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan (SMEJ). Animation studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks are subsidiaries of Aniplex.

Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll reached over 15 million paid subscribers to the anime streaming service as of this year.

Sony announced in May that it will launch an academy to develop talent to create anime. The academy will aim to "[nurture] anime creators in global markets, mainly by Aniplex and Crunchyroll with collaboration from across the industry."

Kadokawa acquired anime studio Doga Kobo in July. Kadokawa's anime studios now include Doga Kobo ENGI, Studio KADAN, Raging Bull, and the newly formed BELLNOX FILMS, as well as the affiliated companies Kinema Citrus and Studio Chizu.

Kadokawa was hit by a cyber attack that included ransomware on June 8. Its Dwango subsidiary's Nico Nico video resumed some of its services on August 5, after the cyber attack.

Kadokawa's publishing companies include Kadokawa Key-Process (which handles the imprints ASCII Media Works, Enterbrain, Fujimi Shobo, and Media Factory), KADOKAWA Game Linkage (which publishes B's-LOG, Comptiq, Dengeki Nintendo, and Weekly Famitsu), J-Novel Club, and Yen Press. Its game subsidiaries include Acquire, FromSoftware, Gotcha Gotcha Games, and Spike Chunsoft.

Source: Kadokawa


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
