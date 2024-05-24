News
Sony to Launch Academy to 'Nurture Anime Creators in Global Markets'
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sony Group Corporation announced on Thursday during its annual corporate strategy presentation that it will launch an academy to develop talent to create anime.
The academy will aim to "[nurture] anime creators in global markets, mainly by Aniplex and Crunchyroll with collaboration from across the industry."
Aniplex is a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment Japan (SMEJ). Animation studios A-1 Pictures and CloverWorks are subsidiaries of Aniplex.
Sony's Funimation Global Group completed its acquisition of Crunchyroll from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after the company first announced the acquisition in December 2020. The purchase price was US$1.175 billion, and the proceeds were paid in cash at closing. Funimation's home video releases are now listed under Crunchyroll.
Crunchyroll reached over 13 million paid subscribers to the anime streaming service at the end of December 2023.
Source: Sony, Variey (Patrick Frater)