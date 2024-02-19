Crunchyroll Adds English Dub for Natsume's Book of Friends Season 4

©緑川ゆき・白泉社／「夏目友人帳」製作委員会

Additionally, Deadline reported on February 13 that Crunchyroll reached over 13 million paid subscribers to the anime streaming service at the end of December 2023. Crunchyroll had first announced the milestone at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show in January. The company, which belongs to Sony , reportedly contributed to Sony Pictures Entertainment 's increased third-quarter profits of US$281 million, which was a 57% increase from a similar period in 2022.

The dub cast for Natsume's Book of Friends season 4 includes:

Andy Mullins , Irwin Daye , Dio Garner , Kenny James , Randy Pearlman , Travis Mullenix , Bryan Massey , Jeff Swearingen , David Novinski , and Paige Guillory provide additional voices.

Jad Saxton is the voice director for the dub . Colleen Clinkenbeard is producing and Jessica Sluys is in charge of adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer and Sawyer Pfledderer is the engineer.

The fourth season of the anime premiered in January 2012.

Yuki Midorikawa 's Natsume's Book of Friends ( Natsume Yūjin-Chō ) manga debuted in Hakusensha 's LaLa DX magazine in June 2003, but has run in LaLa since 2007. Viz Media is releasing the ongoing series in English.

The manga is inspiring a seventh season.

Sources: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey), Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione)