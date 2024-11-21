Bunta Kinami's Alice-san Chi no Iroribata Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Fumika Baba stars as woman returning to rural childhood home in January show

TBS revealed on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Bunta Kinami 's Alice-san Chi no Iroribata (Beside the Hearth at Alice-san's House) manga that will star Fumika Baba (seen below) as Alice Minase.

The series will premiere on BS-TBS and TV Kanagawa on January 7, on RKB Mainichi Broadcasting and KBS Kyoto on January 11, on CBC TV on January 12, and on HBC on January 13.

Tetsuo Shinohara, Miki Tomita, and Takanori Takahashi are directing the series, with scripts by Yūko Imanishi.

The manga centers on Alice, who goes back to her childhood home in a remote rural area after living in Tokyo for 10 years. Her home is a traditional Japanese house with a sunken hearth, which she has always enjoyed cooking with. She reunites with her childhood friend Harumi, and they begin to strike up a relationship again.

Kinami launched the manga in Ultra Jump in October 2020, and ended it in March 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in May 2023.

Kinami launched the RWBY: The Official Manga manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in December 2018, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published three volumes for the manga. Viz Media published the manga as part of its Shonen Jump subscription, and also released it in print volumes.