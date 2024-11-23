I May Be a Guild Receptionist Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Theme Songs, January 10 Debut

Aniplex debuted the second promotional video for the anime of Mato Kousaka 's I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time ( Guild no Uketsuke Jō Desu ga, Zangyō wa Iyananode Boss o Solo Tōbatsu Shiyou to Omoimasu ) light novel series on Saturday. The video announces and previews the theme songs, and it also announces the anime's January 10 premiere.

Singer 310 performs the opening theme song "Perfect Day," and singer Akari Nanawo performs the ending theme song "Ashita no Watashi ni Sachi Are" (May the Future Me Be Happy). (The ending song plays first in the video above.)

The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight). It will also run on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) TV, TV Aichi , and AT-X in Japan. (The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.) The cast will appear at an advance screening ot Tokyo's Shinjuku Wald 9 theater on December 17.

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Rie Takahashi voices the protagonist Alina Clover, and Kentarō Kumagai voices Jade Scrade. The other cast members include:

Aoi Koga as Lululee Ashford

Rikuya Yasuda as Lowe Losblender

Yū Serizawa as Laila

Tsuyoshi Nagasawa ( Clockwork Planet , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks , and Misuzu Chiba ( Aikatsu! Planet , Chi's Sweet Adventure ) is in charge of series scripts. Yoshihiro Nagata ( Shine Post ) and Shinichi Machida ( To Me, The One Who Loved You ) are designing the characters. Sakura Create is credited for animation production cooperation.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Kousaka launched the light novel series in March 2021, and Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth volume on August 9. Suzu Yūki launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine in August 2021, and Dengeki Comic Next published the fifth compiled book volume on October 10.