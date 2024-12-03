Shinta Sakayama's Lilia Pregnant the World End Manga Ends in 5th Volume

Manga launched in April 2023

is listing the fifth compiled book volume of'smanga as the final volume, for release on January 10.

The manga centers on Takahiro, a hero who defeated the demon king and saved the other world. One day, the demon king's daughter Lilia suddenly attacks Takahiro. Thinking she is out to get revenge, Takahiro prepares to fight, but Lilia suddenly asks him to get her pregnant. But the world will be destroyed if Takahiro have sex with Lilia.

Sakayama launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry (Sunday Web Every) manga website in April 2023. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in October 2023, and the fourth volume on September 11.

Sakayama drew the manga adaptation of Ichiro Sasaki 's Chaika the Coffin Princess ( Hitsugi no Chaika ) light novels. Sakayama launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in 2011, and ended it in December 2015 with five volumes. Yen Press released all five volumes in English.

Sakayama launched the Yuzukawa-san ha, Sasshite Hoshii. (Yuzukawa-san Wants You to Guess) manga on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's first volume in October 2021, and its fourth and final volume in December 2022.



