Aim for the Top! Gunbuster's Kabocha to Launch New Manga on January 4

The January 2025 issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga author Kabocha will launch a new manga titled Beast of Man ~Death Metal Majin Den Jigoku no Live Gōmon Mokushiroku~ (Beast of Man: Death Metal Majin Den Hell's Live Torture Apocalypse), in the magazine's next issue on January 4.

The manga centers on college student Ayato Hirose. She is popular with her classmates, good-looking, and has great communication skills. She enjoys a fulfilling university life, until an unexpected incident happens and she meets Sakura Itō, and she decides to join a death metal band. What will happen to Ayato's peaceful university life?

Image via Amazon Japan © Kabocha, Kadokawa

Kabocha

Young Ace

Kadokawa

drew the manga adaptation of'sscience-fiction anime. The manga launched inin 2010, and the series ended in June 2013.published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2013.

Hideaki Anno directed the 1988 Gunbuster original video anime ( OVA ) series. US Renditions and Manga Entertainment released the series on videotape, and Bandai Visual USA released the series on DVD in 2007. The OVA received a sequel OVA in 2004 titled Diebuster ( Top o Nerae 2! ). Both OVA series were compiled into a single film in 2006 titled Gunbuster vs Diebuster Aim for the Top! The GATTAI!! Movie .

Maiden Japan released Gunbuster: The Movie on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2016. The compilation film was first released as part of the Gunbuster vs Diebuster Aim for the Top! The GATTAI!! Movie double feature. Discotek released Gunbuster 2: Diebuster on DVD in May 2013.



