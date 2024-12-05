×
Live-Action My Tiny Senpai Series Reveals More of Its Cast

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tsubasa Takizawa, Kōsuke Suzuki, Mito Yukimi, Sōta Uemura, more join cast

The official website for the live-action series of Saisou's My Tiny Senpai (Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi or Story of a Small Senior in My Company) manga announced more cast members for the series on Friday.

Cast members for the live-action series of My Tiny Senpai
Image via Comic Natalie
© BS松竹東急／レプロエンタテインメント

The new cast members include (clockwise from upper left in image above):

The series will premiere on January 15 on the channel's "Suiyō Drama 23" (Wed. Drama 11:00 p.m.) block. Model, gravure idol, and #2i2 idol group member Tōmi (seen below) is starring as Shiori Katase.

shiori_katase
Image via Suiyō Drama 23 X/Twitter account
© BS松竹東急／レプロエンタテインメント

Masashi Komura (live-action Kariage-kun) and Hikaru Nishiguchi are serving as both writers and directors of the series, and BS Shochiku Tokyu and Lepro Entertainment are producing.

senpai-vol1
© Saisou, Takeshobo
The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinozaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub.

Sources: BS Shochiku Tokyu website, Comic Natalie

