News
Story of a Small Senior in My Company Anime's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, July 1 Debut

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yumiri Hanamori, Mikako Komatsu join cast

The official website for the television anime of Saisou's Story of a Small Senior in My Company (Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi) manga began streaming its full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Honey" by Tōya Kobayashi, and also announces more cast and staff members as well as the anime's July 1 premiere date.

The anime will premiere in the "NUMAnimation" block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliate channels on July 1 at 25:30 (effectively, July 2 at 1:30 a.m. or July 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), on AT-X on July 2, and on BS Asahi on July 8.

The new staff members include:

YU-KA is performing the anime's ending theme song "sugar."

The new cast members include:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chihiro Akina, Shinozaki's manager
Yumiri Hanamori as Chinatsu Hayakawa, Shinozaki's childhood friend and
Mikako Komatsu as Yutaka Shinozaki, Takuma's big sister
Previously announced cast members include:

Hina Tachibana as Shiori Katase
Yūki Shin as Takuma Shinozaki
Mitsutoshi Satō (Sakura no Chikai, Saikyō Kamizmode!) is directing the anime at project No.9. Keiichirō Ōchi, Yasuko Aoki, and Satoru Sugizawa are penning the scripts. Hayato Hashiguchi and Hiromi Ogata (The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting) are drawing the character designs. Sumika Horiguchi is composing the music.

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 17.

Sources: Story of a Small Senior in My Company anime's website, Comic Natalie

