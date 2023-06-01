News
Story of a Small Senior in My Company Anime's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, July 1 Debut
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Saisou's Story of a Small Senior in My Company (Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi) manga began streaming its full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Honey" by Tōya Kobayashi, and also announces more cast and staff members as well as the anime's July 1 premiere date.
The anime will premiere in the "NUMAnimation" block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliate channels on July 1 at 25:30 (effectively, July 2 at 1:30 a.m. or July 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), on AT-X on July 2, and on BS Asahi on July 8.
The new staff members include:
- Prop Design: Hye-Jung Heo
- Art Director: Lin Ge
- Art Setting: Maho Takahashi
- Color Key Artist: Haremi Miyagawa
- Director of Photography: Shōta Harada
- Editing: Akane Shiraishi
- 3D Director: Toshirō Hamamura
- Audio Director: Yayoi Tateishi
- Sound Production: Bit Groove Promotion
YU-KA is performing the anime's ending theme song "sugar."
The new cast members include:
Previously announced cast members include:
The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.
Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 17.
Sources: Story of a Small Senior in My Company anime's website, Comic Natalie