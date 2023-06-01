Story of a Small Senior in My Company Anime's Video Unveils More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, July 1 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Saisou 's Story of a Small Senior in My Company ( Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi ) manga began streaming its full promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Honey" by Tōya Kobayashi, and also announces more cast and staff members as well as the anime's July 1 premiere date.

© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in the "NUMAnimation" block on TV Asahi and 23 affiliate channels on July 1 at 25:30 (effectively, July 2 at 1:30 a.m. or July 1 at 12:30 p.m. EDT), on AT-X on July 2, and on BS Asahi on July 8.

The new staff members include:

YU-KA is performing the anime's ending theme song "sugar."

The new cast members include:

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chihiro Akina, Shinozaki's manager



© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

Yumiri Hanamori as Chinatsu Hayakawa, Shinozaki's childhood friend and



© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

Mikako Komatsu as Yutaka Shinozaki, Takuma's big sister



© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

Previously announced cast members include:

Hina Tachibana as Shiori Katase



© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

Yūki Shin as Takuma Shinozaki



© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

© 斎創・竹書房／「うちの会社の小さい先輩の話」製作委員会

) is directing the anime at, andare penning the scripts.and) are drawing the character designs.is composing the music.

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on April 17.

