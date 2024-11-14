My Tiny Senpai Manga Gets Live-Action Series on January 15

#2i2 idol Tōmi plays Shiori Katase in office romantic comedy

BS Shochiku Tokyu announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Saisou 's My Tiny Senpai ( Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Sempai no Hanashi or Story of a Small Senior in My Company ) manga that will premiere on January 15 on the channel's "Suiyō Drama 23" (Wed. Drama 11 p.m.) block. Model, gravure idol, and #2i2 idol group member Tōmi (seen below) is starring as Shiori Katase.

Image via Suiyō Drama 23 X/Twitter account © BS松竹東急／レプロエンタテインメント

Masashi Komura (live-action Kariage-kun ) and Hikaru Nishiguchi are serving as both writers and directors of the series, and BS Shochiku Tokyu and Lepro Entertainment are producing.

© Saisou, Takeshobo

The office romantic comedy centers around the new employee Takuma Shinzaki and Shiori Katase — his short, big-breasted, charming superior at work who cares about her subordinates.

Saisou launched the manga on Takeshobo 's Storia Dash web manga service in April 2020. Takeshobo will publish the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 17.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

