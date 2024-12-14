Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 2-8

This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte ( After School Doctor ) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)