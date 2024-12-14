News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. earns 2.8% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.5% rating
This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 8 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 8 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 7 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 7 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 7 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|December 7 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|December 8 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
|NTV
|December 6 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|December 6 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 8 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)