×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. earns 2.8% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.5% rating

This week's episode of the live-action series of Mayu Hinase's Hōkago Karte (After School Doctor) manga aired on NTV on Saturday, December 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.8
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Detective Conan NTV December 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Doraemon TV Asahi December 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.5
Blue Miburo NTV December 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi December 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.0
Magilumiere Co. Ltd. NTV December 6 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.8
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV December 6 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.5
One Piece Fuji TV December 8 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.5

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 25-December 1
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives