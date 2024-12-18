Saru Lock's Naoki Serizawa Launches New Manga

Serizawa launches Tokyo Death Race on Friday

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app revealed on December 13 that Naoki Serizawa ( Saru Lock ) will launch a new manga titled Tokyo Death Race on the app on Friday. Magazine Pocket describes the new manga as a futuristic brutal death race where weapons are used.

Image via Magazine Pocket's X/Twitter account © Kodansha

Serizawa and Akitsugi Mizumoto launched the ongoing Seiheki Club ( Propensity Club ) manga on Impress' CoMax online manga site in 2021.

Serizawa launched the Saru Lock action comedy manga in 2003 and Kodansha published the 22nd and final compiled volume in 2009. The series inspired a live-action film adaptation and live-action television adaptation in 2009. He launched a Saru Lock Reboot manga in October 2018. Shonengahosha shipped the manga's fourth volume in November 2020.

Serizawa's earlier Biohazard: Marhawa Desire manga launched with a prologue chapter in the inaugural issue of CAPCOM 's CapBom! magazine in 2011, and the series ended in 2013. Viz Media published the five-volume manga in North America under the title Resident Evil: The Marhawa Desire .

Serizawa is also the monster designer for Yoshitaka Amano 's recent Gibiate anime project.