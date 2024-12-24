Manga Up! Global Adds Blue Archive: The Great Adventure of Game Development Department!, Übel Blatt II

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © 2024 NEXON Games Co., Ltd. & Yostar, Inc. © Asato Mizu/SQUARE ENIX

Blue Archive: The Great Adventure of Game Development Department!

Blue Archive

Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan

Manga UP! describes Blue Archive: The Great Adventure of Game Development Department! :

From the hit game Blue Archive, a spinoff manga about the Millenium Science School's Game Development Department! Follow the four members of the GDD—Momoi, Midori, Yuzu and Aris—as they navigate the springtime of their youth full of friendship, adventure and hilariously chaotic mishaps on the daily. Brought to you by the masterful comedy manga creator Asato Mizu , an adorable story that will make you laugh and cry!

The ongoing manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Online app in December 2023. The company shipped the second complied volume of the manga on October 20.

The Korean game studio and Nexon subsidiary NAT Games (now known as Nexon Games) developed Blue Archive , and Yostar Japan first launched the game in Japan on February 4, 2021. Nexon published the global version on November 8, 2021. The game is free to play with optional randomized in-app purchases.

The television anime adaptation of the game premiered on April 7.

Manga UP!

Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King

One year after the war against King Glenn, a rebel army known as the Knights of the Fallen King has unleashed havoc throughout Szaalenden, seeking to revive Glenn! When the empire's victory commemoration ceremony is interrupted by a mysterious foe, is the war set to begin anew? The second act of a dark revenge fantasy, intertwining the fates of Köinzell and the Seven Heroes once again!

Shiono launched the sequel manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on February 24.

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's original Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English, and will release a 3-in-1 omnibus edition of the manga on December 17. Manga UP! added the original Übel Blatt manga in December 2023.

The television anime of the manga will debut on January 10.

