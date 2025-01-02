Kōta Kaedehara, Kenshiro Sakamoto Launch New Manga

Hametsu Flag Kaihi no Tame Yamaoku e Hikikomotteita Saikyō no Akuyaku wa, Tasuketa Heroine ni Yotte Omote Butai e Tatasareru manga launched on December 24

The January 2025 issue of Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion launched Kōta Kaedehara and Kenshiro Sakamoto 's Hametsu Flag Kaihi no Tame Yamaoku e Hikikomotteita Saikyō no Akuyaku wa, Tasuketa Heroine ni Yotte Omote Butai e Tatasareru (The Strongest Villain Who Retreated Deep Into the Mountains to Avoid Ruin, is Forced to Take Center Stage by the Heroine He Rescued) manga on December 24.

Image via Kenshiro Sakamoto's X/Twitter account © Kōta Kaedehara, Kenshiro Sakamoto, Akita Publishing

The manga tells the story of Alba, who got reincarnated as the strongest and worst villain. He decides to not stand out and starts living a slow life deep in the mountains. But Alba's slow life ends after he inadvertently saves a beautiful girl, who turns out to be a heroine.

Sakamoto's Yūcha to Maō manga recently ended in July 2023.

Sakamoto launched the Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail: Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.

