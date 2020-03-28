Fairy Tail: Happy's Heroic Adventure Manga Ends on April 2

Manga creator Kenshiro Sakamoto revealed on his Twitter account on Thursday that he will end the Fairy Tail : Happy's Heroic Adventure ( Fairy Tail : Happy no Daibōken ) spinoff manga in its next chapter on April 2.

Sakamoto launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in July 2018. Kodansha shipped the fourth volume on October 9. The fourth volume featured the end of the manga's "first part." The fourth volume was also the last volume of the manga that had a print release, and subsequent volumes are digital only. The fifth volume launched digitally on January 17.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English digitally and it describes the story:

Happy of Fairy Tail was summoned to another world and became a hero! And its inhabitants aren't human … They're animals, with ears and tails to match! Guided by a mysterious talking heart, Happy soars through the skies of this new world, helping the friends he's making along the way, like a cute bunny, an alluring fox, and even a dog that scares him! What is this place? And will Happy ever make it back home to Natsu and the rest of Fairy Tail?! A new adventure begins through uncharted territory, with Happy as the star and artwork by Kenshiro Sakamoto , creator of Pitch-Black Ten !

Mashima's Fairy Tail manga series follows the adventures of world's most notorious mage guild, Fairy Tail. The manga launched in 2006 and ended in July 2017.

Kodansha Comics is also releasing Sakamoto's Pitch-Black Ten manga in English.

