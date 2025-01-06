UniteUp! Idol Project's Manga Adaptation Ends

"Bonus" teased as anime season 2 premieres on January 11

Yuyu Comi's manga website published the 30th and final chapter of the manga adaptation of UniteUp!'s "next dimensional idol project" on Friday. However, the X (formerly Twitter) account teased a bonus one week later.

Aoi launched the manga on Comic Boost in November 2023. Project UniteUp! is credited for the original story and supervision. Gentosha published the manga's first compiled book volume on October 24, and the second volume will ship on January 23.

Aoi is the original character design assistant for the UniteUp! television anime, and the character design assistant for the anime's upcoming second season UniteUp! -Uni:Birth- , which will premiere on January 11.

The show's first season premiered in January 2023, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Crunchyroll will also stream the anime's second season.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?" Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.

His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".

One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.

The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.

Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.

The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.