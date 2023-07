UniteUp! TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

The "sMiLea LIVE -Unite with You-" concert, the first live event of Sony Music 's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp!, announced on Sunday that the UniteUp! television anime will get a second season.

©Project UniteUp!

The show's first season premiered on January 7 in Japan, and streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?" Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.

His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".

One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.

The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.

Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.

The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose

as Akira Kiyose Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe

as Banri Naoe Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa

Legit:

Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao

as Daiki Takao Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo

as Eishiro Nijo Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo

Jaxx Jaxx:

masa as Gakuto Haruka

Yūki Shimomae as Homare Katsura

as Homare Katsura Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii

as Izumi Kashii Kōsei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa

as Jun Wakasa Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya

AneLa:

Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki

as Lin Otsuki Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.