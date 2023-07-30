×
News
UniteUp! TV Anime Gets 2nd Season

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
New season announced during UniteUp! idol project's 1st live event

The "sMiLea LIVE -Unite with You-" concert, the first live event of Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp!, announced on Sunday that the UniteUp! television anime will get a second season.

uniteup-kv
©Project UniteUp!
The show's first season premiered on January 7 in Japan, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Crunchyroll describes the series:

"I'm going to be an idol...?"

Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.
His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".
One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.
The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.
Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.
The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!

The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Legit:

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.

Sources: UniteUp! idol project's website and Twitter account, Comic Natalie

