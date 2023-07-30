News
UniteUp! TV Anime Gets 2nd Season
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The "sMiLea LIVE -Unite with You-" concert, the first live event of Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp!, announced on Sunday that the UniteUp! television anime will get a second season.
Crunchyroll describes the series:
"I'm going to be an idol...?"
Akira Kiyose is a high school student who loves to sing.
His songs were published to a video sharing site as the internet singer "KIKUNOYU".
One day, he is scouted by the entertainment agency "sMiLea Production" after they hear his singing voice.
The agency was established to nurture up-and-coming idols by the legendary idol duo "Anela" after they suddenly retired.
Akira forms a group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted.
The three online singers are inspired by the idols "LEGIT" and "JAXX/JAXX", also belonging to the same agency, and aim to make their idol debut with their own thoughts and feelings in mind...!
The anime's first season featured four idol groups including:
Protostar:
- Kikunosuke Toya as Akira Kiyose
- Ryōtarō Yamaguchi as Banri Naoe
- Amon Hirai as Chihiro Isuzugawa
Legit:
- Magura Sukegawa as Daiki Takao
- Shinnosuke Morikage as Eishiro Nijo
- Ryūichirō Sakata as Fuga Togo
Jaxx Jaxx:
- masa as Gakuto Haruka
- Yūki Shimomae as Homare Katsura
- Takumi Magoshi as Izumi Kashii
- Kōsei Tsubokura as Jun Wakasa
- Gaku Takamoto as Kanata Morinomiya
AneLa:
- Sōma Saitō as Lin Otsuki
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Maoto Tsujido
Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.
