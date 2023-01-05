×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Crunchyroll to Stream UniteUp! TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime premieres on Saturday

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the television anime of Sony Music's "next dimensional idol project" UniteUp! for the winter 2023 season in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The show will premiere on Saturday on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, HTB Hokkaido TV, and MBS. Fukuoka Broadcasting and Nagoya Broadcasting Network will also air the anime.

The anime's story centers on Akira Kiyose, who sings on a video streaming site under the singer name "KIKUNOYU." One day the talent agency sMiLea Production scouts him. sMiLea is an agency founded by the retired legendary idol pair AneLa to train new budding idols. Akira then forms an idol group with Banri Naoe and Chihiro Isuzugawa, who were also scouted. Their new group, Protostar, will have their debut alongside other new idol groups with sMiLea Production: Legit and Jaxx Jaxx.

The anime will feature four idol groups including:

Protostar:

Legit:

Jaxx Jaxx:

AneLa:

Shin'ichirō Ushijima (I want to eat your pancreas) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks. Rino Yamazaki (Akebi's Sailor Uniform, Shadows House, Spy×Family) is overseeing the series scripts. Majiro (22/7) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, alongside Asami Komatsu and Yurie Hama. Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The cast will perform the show's theme song "Unite up!"

Sony Music launched the YouTube project to feature various artists and "hidden talents" in December 2021.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives