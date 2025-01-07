News
Ascendent Animation Reveals English Dub Cast/Staff for Isekai Onsen Paradise Anime Shorts
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The anime's English dub cast members are:
- Christopher Escalante as Kozo Yukawa
- Diana Garnet as Mayudama
- Miann as Lilium
- Laura K. Welsh (Laura Welsh) as Ohendek
- Betty BAT as Komachi
- Katlyn Dannes as RuiRui
- Steve Warky Nunez as Tulio
- Elsie Lovelock as Elf Female
- DJ Hansen as Elf Male
Additional voices include: Steven Aries, Reece Bridger, Grant Corvin, Chloe Eves, Daniel Ivatt, Luke MacQueen, Lee, Tamayo Mendez, Ceara Morgana, Ruben O'Neill, Leah Rocha, P.M. Seymour, Corinne Sudberg, Josie-D Sumner, Shane Tay, and Lisle Wilkerson.
The English dub staff includes:
- Executive Producer: Stevie Corn
- ADR Director: Sean Tay
- Assistant ADR Director: Michaela Laws
- Translation: Kevin Frane
- ADR Engineering and Mixing: Steve Warky Nunez
- Localization Supervisor: Kevin Frane
- Quality Assurance: Paul Davey, Brian Rollins, Shane Tay
- Marketing: Dani Duncan
- Office Manager: Katrina Caffeine
- Talet Sourcing: Reece Bridger (No Studio In Particular), Michaela Laws (Michaela Laws Productions)
- Subtitles: Danny Miller
Ascendent Animation describes the anime's story:
Kozo Yukawa loves hot springs! He's a hot spring hunter that can sniff out the very source of them! One day, in an effort to bring notoriety to a small town, he goes out searching for a secret hot spring, when he slips off a cliff! After perishing in the fall, he is reincarnated into another world by a fox god. Kozo is not reincarnated alone, and is joined by the messenger princess of the fox god, Mayudama. Smelling the stinking, rotten egg smell of a nearby hot spring, he runs to jump in along with Mayudama. That's when an elf girl appears... who proceeds to attack them! After resolving their differences, Kozo decides to spread the knowledge and wonders of hot springs throughout his new world! Encouraging people to take off their clothes, soak in the hot water, and heal the whole world!
The anime shorts premiered in Japan in January 2024. The AnimeFesta service exclusively streamed an explicit, "steam-less ver." of the anime.
Menrui launched the story on the Novel Up Plus service in September 2019, and Hobby Japan's HJ Novels imprint publishes the light novel and its follow-up volumes. Masahito Sasaki serialized the manga adaptation on the Fire Cross service, and Hobby Japan published the second and final manga volume in December 2023.
Source: Press release