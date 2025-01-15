2025 Doraemon Film Reveals Singer Miki Fujimoto as Guest Star

Fujimoto plays queen consort of country of Artoria

The staff for Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (The Tale of Nobita's Picture World), the 44th film in the Doraemon franchise , revealed on Wednesday that singer Miki Fujimoto will be a guest voice actress in the film. She plays the queen consort of Artoria, who continues to search for her daughter who disappeared four years ago.

Fujimoto previously played a teacher at a Paradapian school in Doraemon the Movie 2023: Nobita's Sky Utopia .

The 2025 film's story follows Doraemon, Nobita, and friends as they enter a painting into a medieval European world. In the painting, they meet Claire and Milo, children from the country of Artoria. They also encounter a small demon with wings named Chai. Together, they face a powerful enemy for a legendary jewel.

Ōji Suzuka will guest star in the movie as Paru, a mysterious art dealer in Artoria.

Yukiyo Teramoto ( Doraemon series and movies) is directing the film. Satoshi Itо̄ ( Doraemon series) is writing the script. The film commemorates the 45th anniversary of Doraemon movies. Aimyon is performing the film's ending theme song "Sketch."

The film is slated to open in Japan on March 7, 2025.

The 2024 Doraemon film Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Chikyū Symphony (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony) opened at #1 in Japan last March. The film sold 538,000 tickets for 655,555,580 yen (about US$4.37 million) in its first weekend.

Source: Comic Natalie