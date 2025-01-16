Nintendo Warns Against Unofficial Online Services for Wii U

© Nintendo

Nintendo

posted on X/Twitter on Wednesday that it has confirmed the existence of unofficial online services forWii U, and it is warning players against such services since they may pose unexpected security risks.

Nintendo ended "online play and other functionality that uses online communication" for the Nintendo 3DS handheld and Wii U console platforms in early April 2024. Nintendo shut down the eShop online store for 3DS and Wii U in March 2024.

The Wii U system launched in 2012. The console sold poorly relative to its predecessors, and especially compared to its successor, the current gen Nintendo Switch. Nintendo ceased production of the console in 2017.

Nintendo launched the Switch console in March 2017, and has sold 141.32 million units as of May 7 of last year.

Nintendo formally unveiled its Switch 2 system on Thursday. The first-look trailer indicates a physically larger system (along with a larger kickstand with more adjustable angles) that is slated for later this year. The new system will play both physical and digital Switch games in addition to Switch 2 exclusive titles. Nintendo will provide more details during its “ Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025” presentation on April 2.