Enter The Garden Anime's 2nd Episode Reveals Cast, Promo Video

Azuki , an anime-styled brand and NFT project (unrelated to the digital manga publisher Azuki ), and Dentsu revealed a promotional video, key visual, and cast on Thursday for "Fractured Reflections," the second episode in the three-part anthology series Enter The Garden .

The anime will star Mie Sonozaki as Shao and Takako Honda as Raizan.

Image via Azuki's X/Twitter account © AZUKI ENTER THE GARDEN

The new episode will debut in early February, and will stream on Anime.com and Azuki 's YouTube channel.

Image courtesy of Azuki © AZUKI ENTER THE GARDEN

Azuki

Two sisters, Shao and Raizan, grow up together in the Alley, relying on each other to survive. But one day, Raizan vanishes. Shao searches for her, but years pass with no success. Then, carrying her sister's sword, Shao stumbles upon a mysterious torii gate and enters the unknown world of the Garden.

Yukio Takatsu (director for Naruto Shippūden OP 17, Nisemonogatari , Monogatari Series Second Season , Tsukimonogatari , Owarimonogatari OP sequences) is directing the episode. Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! franchise, 91 Days , Bucchigiri?! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kazuto Nakazawa ( Samurai Champloo , Kill Bill animation part) is designing the characters. Qzil.la , and IMAGICA Infos are once again producing. Gorō Taniguchi ( Code Geass , One Piece Film Red ) is the creative producer on the project.

The project's first episode, "The Waiting Man," debuted in April 2024.

Chiru Labs ' Azuki is a Los Angeles-based Web3 anime-styled brand that aims to "tell stories at the intersection of art, technology, and culture." It is unrelated to the digital manga publisher Azuki .