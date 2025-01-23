Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja, Platinum Games Announce Ninja Gaiden 4 Game, Ninja Gaiden 2 Black Remaster

Ninja Gaiden 4 launches in fall 2025; Ninja Gaiden 2 Black gets release on Thursday

Koei Tecmo Games announced during the Xbox Developer Direct livestream on Thursday the new Ninja Gaiden 4 game, a collaboration by developers Team Ninja and Platinum Games , scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in fall 2025. The company also unveiled Ninja Gaiden 2 Black , a remastered version of the 2008 Ninja Gaiden II game for release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Thursday, the same day as the announcement.

Ninja Gaiden 4

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black

Xbox Developer Direct

Ninja Gaiden 4 will star Ninja Gaiden series mainstay Ryu Hayabusa and new character Yakumo. There will also be other new and returning characters. Both Ryu and Yakumo will have unique movesets with new attacks and legacy abilities. Yakumo will have two styles: Raven and Nué. The story takes place in Tokyo, which has been devastated by the Rain of Darkrot from the Dark Dragon.

Koei Tecmo Games' Team Ninja released its reimagining of Ninja Gaiden for the Xbox in 2004, followed by Ninja Gaiden II for the Xbox 360 in 2008, and Ninja Gaiden 3 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. Each game had an enhanced version, all of which were compiled into Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in June 2021.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound , a new sidescroller in the franchise , will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC via Steam next summer.

Update: Updated console releases. Source: Press release

Source: Xbox Developer Direct livestream