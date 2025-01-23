Live-Action Bad Boys Film's Teaser Reveals More Cast Members

Jūtarō Yamanaka, Rihito Ikezaki, Sora Inoue join cast of May 30 film

The official website for the live-action film of Hiroshi Tanaka 's Bad Boys manga began streaming a new teaser trailer revealing more cast for the film on Thursday.

The new cast members include Jūtarō Yamanaka (leftmost in image above) as Hisao Nakamura, Rihito Ikezaki (center right) as Yōji Nakagawa, and Sora Inoue (rightmost) as Eiji Iwami. Boy band JO1 member Issei Mamehara (center left) will play protagonist Tsukasa Kiriki in the film.

Tatsuro Nishikawa (Mukō no Ie, Bishu: Sekai de Ichiban Yasashi Fuku) is directing the film and co-writing the script with Kento Mineo. Toei is distributing the film. The film will open on May 30.

The manga centers on Tsukasa Kiriki, a sheltered only son of a wealthy family. Ever since he was helped by a legendary delinquent named Murakoshi in his childhood, Tsukasa has decided to follow in Murakoshi's footsteps, and decides one day to run away from home to achieve that dream.

The manga ran in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine from 1988 to 1996. The manga inspired a five-episode original video anime ( OVA ) adaptation from 1993 to 1998. The manga also inspired a live-action film in 2011, a live-action series that ran for 12 episodes in April to June 2013, and another live-action film in November 2013.

Crunchyroll once released Tanaka's Kippo manga in English. The manga ended in July 2020.