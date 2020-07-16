Hiroshi Tanaka's Kippo Manga Ends on July 27

creator's manga about Hiroshima youth was released by

The 15th issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine revealed on Monday that Hiroshi Tanaka 's Kippo manga series will end in the magazine's next issue on July 27.

The manga entered its final arc in the 14th volume last August.

Crunchyroll , which once released the manga in English, described the story:

An irreplaceable "spot..." and the greatest friends in the world!

Just when it seems like peaceful everyday life will continue forever, disaster strikes, and that's when these men move to protect what matters most to them! A compilation of stories about the legendary boys of Hiroshima!

Tanaka ( Bad Boys , Megami no Oni ) launched Kippo in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine, and Shonengahosha published the 16th compiled volume on April 27.