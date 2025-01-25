Anime Studios Production I.G, Signal.MD to Merge With Signal.MD Being Dissolved

Merger to take effect on June 1

Production I.G

Signal.MD

IG Port announced on Friday that it is merging theandanime studios, withbecoming the surviving company, andbeing dissolved. The merger will take effect on June 1, which marks the start of a new fiscal year for the companies.

Both studios are subsidiaries of IG Port. As the merger is between two subsidiary companies, there will be no transfer of stock, money, or other assets.

IG Port stated the reason for the merger was to effectively use the management resources of both companies to improve the profitability of the overall group.

IG Port added that there will be no changes in Production I.G 's name, address, business activities, or representatives. The company did not mention what will happen to Signal.MD 's management or employees.

IG Port established Signal.MD in October 2014. Katsuji Morishita served as the company's inaugural president. The studio's current president and representative director is Takatoshi Chino .

Signal.MD has produced such anime as Napping Princess , The Wonderland , Recovery of an MMO Junkie , The Fire Hunter (both seasons), DEEMO Memorial Keys , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , I'm glad I could keep running , Atom The Beginning , Kimi dake ni Motetainda , Platinum End , Kizuna no Allele (both seasons alongside Wit Studio ), Dragon Goes House-Hunting , Fate/Grand Order The Movie Divine Realm of the Round Table: Camelot (Wondering; Agateram), and Colorful Ninja Iromaki . The company most recently animated the Nina the Starry Bride anime, which debuted on October 7. The studio is also producing the ongoing Shinkalion Change the World anime alongside Production I.G .

IG Port is the parent company of Production I.G , Signal.MD , Wit Studio , and Mag Garden .

Sources: IG Port (link 2), Gamebiz