Shadows of Kyoto Artist Yumeya Launches New Manga With Writer Maya Miyazaki

Warui no wa Shakai da debuted on January 24

Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon announced on Friday writer Maya Miyazaki and Shadows of Kyoto artist Yumeya and launched a new series Warui no wa Shakai da (It's Society's Fault) on the platform on the same day.

Image via Comic Zenon © Maya Miyazaki, Yumeya, Coamix Inc.

The story revolves around a woman named Maki who meets a man named Tomonori. He often pays for her when they go out, but he also utters a strange phrase "namapo" occasionally. The series explores her budding romance with a man who is scum from the dark side of society.

Yumeya debuted the Shadows of Kyoto ( Ura Kyoto ) manga on the Comic Tatan website in August 2020 and ended it that November. The single compiled book volume shipped in Japan in December 2020. Titan Comics published the series in English, releasing the compiled book volume on January 14.

Digital Manga Publishing 's Project-H imprint released Miyazaki's Holy Knight manga in English in 2014. The manga inspired a two-part OVA in 2012. Media Blasters released the anime on DVD in 2015 and also streamed it on Crunchyroll . Media Blasters released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in August 2021.



Source: Comic Zenon