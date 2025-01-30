Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm's Haruki Launches New Manga on March 26

The February issue of Shueisha 's Grand Jump Mecha magazine announced on Wednesday Haruki will launch a new series Watashi to Aishō Ii Hito, Imasen ka? (Is There Anyone Who is a Good Match for Me?) in the April issue of the magazine on March 26.

Image via Grand Jump © Shueisha

The series revolves around a dating app where women literally and figuratively bare it all.

Haruki launched the Tera Umare Neko no Tama-chan (Tama-chan the Cat Born in a Temple) short manga in Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku in December 2022, and the series is ongoing.

Haruki launched the Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm ( Joshi-ryō Neko no Tama-san ) manga in Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2018, and ended the series in November 2022. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in February 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment released the manga in English under its Ghost Ship adult imprint.

Haruki 's other manga include Kisei Jūi Suzune ( The Parasite Doctor Suzune ). The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2011 along with a companion film. Media Blasters released both films on home video. Seven Seas is also releasing Haruki 's Ero Ninja Scrolls manga in English.

Source: Grand Jump Mecha