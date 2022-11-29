Haruki's Cat in a Hot Girl's Dorm Manga Ends

Nihon Bungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku issue 2832 published on Friday the final chapter of Haruki 's Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm ( Joshi-ryō Neko no Tama-san ) manga. The magazine also announced that Haruki will start a new series in its year-end and New Year's combined issue.

Haruki launched the manga in Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in 2018. Nihon Bungeisha published the manga's first volume in August 2019, and the second volume in July 2021.

Seven Seas licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint, and published the first compiled book volume in English in November 2021. The manga's second volume released on April 19. Seven Seas describes the manga:

Follow the everyday domestic “adventures” of ten residents of a women's dormitory in this sexy manga series. The ladies adopt a cute cat off the street, and from that moment on, he's sticking his nose in everyone's business! Who's dating who? Who's into casual flings? Who's into girls? The cat sees all.

Haruki 's other manga include Kisei Jūi Suzune ( The Parasite Doctor Suzune ). The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2011 along with a companion film. Media Blasters released both films on home video. Seven Seas is also releasing Haruki 's Ero Ninja Scrolls manga in English.