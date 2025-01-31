Fuse Wants to End That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novels This Year

Fuse originally planned to end story with 22nd volume, but decided to continue story

Image via Amazon Fuse, Mitz Vah, Micro Magazine, Yen Press

Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken

Fuse

Fuse

The afterword in the 22nd volume of authorand artist's) light novel series revealed on Thursday thatwould like to end the novel series sometime this year.originally planned to end the story with the 22nd volume, but explained in the afterword that he had other scenarios he decided to write, and that he decided to do it on the encouragement of his editor.

Fuse added in a blog post on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website on Thursday that he might be able to end it in the next volume, but he said he cannot make any guarantees.

The novel series entered its final arc in the 18th volume in March 2019. Fuse also previously announced that he is considering writing side stories (spinoffs) after the current series is complete.

Fuse serialized the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website from 2013 to 2016, and the series has since garnered over 400 million page views. Micro Magazine began publishing the series in print in 2014.

Yen Press licensed the novel series, and it describes the story:

Lonely thirty-seven-year-old Satoru Mikami is stuck in a dead-end job, unhappy with his mundane life, but after dying at the hands of a robber, he awakens to a fresh start in a fantasy realm...as a slime monster! As he acclimates to his goopy new existence, his exploits with the other monsters set off a chain of events that will change his new world forever!

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub .

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan in November 2023 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.

The anime's third season premiered in April 2024. The show aired for two continuous cours for a half-year run. The anime has a fourth season and a second anime film planned.

Sources: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime volume 22 Fuse 's blog post





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.