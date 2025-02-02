Araiguma Calcal-dan Anime Reveals Visual, Story, Characters, April TV Debut

The official website and X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime Araiguma Calcal-dan (Raccoon Calcal Force), a spinoff of the Raccoon Rascal ( Araiguma Rascal ) franchise , unveiled the anime's new visual, story introduction, character profiles, and April television premiere date on Monday.

The anime will premiere Yomiuri TV and BS NTV in April.

The anime's story centers on the Calcal-dan, a secret society aiming for world domination (while consistently topping the rankings for the world's most popular companies). While most of its members are among the elites of society, all striving to fulfill the goals of the company and its boss, it also has a branch in Tokyo's quieter Tama region. This branch has low business performance, and the employees have not seen a raise in a while, but its members still strive to perform better each day.

Image via Comic Natalie © あらいぐま カルカル団」製作委員会

Junya Enoki plays Acacal (center in image above), a cheerful and hopeful new recruit to the Calcal-dan. Taku Yashiro (center right) plays Logical, a low-level executive who is always strictly business. Kenshō Ono plays Subcal (center left, a wordplay on an abbreviation for "sub-cutlure"), a modern-minded employee who expresses a level of detachment to everything. Yōhei Azakami plays Comical (leftmost), a brusque but kind employee. Kenjirō Tsuda plays Middle (rightmost), the branch's head who exudes a mysterious but cool silver fox aura.

All cast members were announced last month at the same time as the anime's announcement, but that announcement did not yet reveal their roles.

The Raccoon Rascal / Rascal the Raccoon franchise originates from Nippon Animation 's 52-episode 1977 television anime of the same name, itself based on the novel Rascal, A Memoir of a Better Era by Sterling North . The series was part of Nippon Animation 's World Masterpiece Theater series of anime adapting classic children's books. Famed Studio Ghibli co-founder and director Hayao Miyazaki was one of the animators for the series.

The franchise inspired the Poka Poka Mori no Rascal anime in 2006, as well as the Meitantei Rascal anime in 2014.