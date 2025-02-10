A Wild Last Boss Appeared! TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, October Debut in Video

The staff for the television anime of Firehead and YahaKo 's A Wild Last Boss Appeared! light novel series revealed the show's main staff, cast, teaser video, visual, and October premiere on Monday.

Ami Koshimizu stars in the series as Lufas Maphaahl, and Yuri Usui plays Dina.

Yūya Horiuchi ( Nijiyon Animation , Nijiyon Animation 2 ) is directing the anime at studio Wao World , and WOWMAX is producing the anime. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Is the order a rabbit? franchise, Girls' Last Tour ) is overseeing the series scripts, Maiko Ebisawa (key animator for Wonder Egg Priority , Sword Art Online: Alicization ) is designing the characters for animation, and Takashi Kobayashi ( Time Travel Girl , Magikano ) and Shōta Ueno ( Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles ) are the sub-character designers.

Image courtesy of Anime Trending ©炎頭/アース・スター エンターテイメント/野生のラスボスが現れた！製作委員会

The year is 2800 and Lufas Maphaahl – The Black-Winged Tyrant, Great Conqueror, and leader of the Twelve Heavenly Stars – has returned. A man wakes up in the body of his MMO character 200 years after her defeat during an player-made event in the game, Exgate Online. Now, he's stuck in her body. But this isn't a game, it's real. With her reign long over, and her legacy one of fear, Lufas must journey through the world of Exgate, looking for answers, possible comrades, and all the monsters her “death” unleashed upon the world...

released the novel series digitally in English. The company describes the story:

Firehead and YahaKo launched the A Wild Last Boss Appeared! ( Yasei no Last Boss ga Arawareta! ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in 2015, and the series ended in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment published the ninth and final light novel volume in print in April 2019.

Manga artist Tsubasa Hazuki launched a manga adaptation on the Comic Earth Star manga website in 2017. Earth Star Entertainment will publish the manga's 10th volume on February 12. J-Novel Club is also publishing the manga in English.