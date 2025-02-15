Bocchi the Rock! Anime Gets 2nd Season With New Director

The "Kessoku Band Tour 'We will B'" announced with a teaser video on Saturday that production on the second Bocchi the Rock! anime season has been green-lit. The video reveals the new season's main staff.

Yūsuke Yamamoto ( Bocchi the Rock! episode director) replaces Keiichirō Saitō as the director of the new season at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida returns to write the scripts, and Keimon Oda ( Bocchi the Rock! key animator) joins Kerorira in designing the characters. Oda drew the following illustration to celebrate the news:

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the first season at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

Bocchi the Rock! Re: , the first of the anime's two compilation films, opened in Japan on June 7, 2024. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days. The second film, Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , opened on August 9.



Source: Press release