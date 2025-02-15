Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 3-9

The live-action Tonde Saitama ~Biwako Yori Ai o Komete~ film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.8% rating. The live-action Hollywood The Ring film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, February 8 at 2:45 a.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)