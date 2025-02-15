×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season earns 4.2% rating

The live-action Tonde Saitama ~Biwako Yori Ai o Komete~ film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.8% rating. The live-action Hollywood The Ring film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, February 8 at 2:45 a.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.1
Detective Conan NTV February 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
The Apothecary Diaries NTV February 7 (Fri) 23:25 30 min.
4.2
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi February 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.4
Blue Miburo NTV February 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi February 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV February 9 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 8 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 8 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives