×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season earns 4.2% rating, You and Idol Precure♪ premiere earns 3.3% rating

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Saraba Itoshiki Aibō (Oshiri) yo anime film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, February 1 at 3:40 p.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.6
Detective Conan NTV February 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
The Apothecary Diaries NTV January 31 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.2
Doraemon TV Asahi February 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.7
You and Idol Precure♪ (premiere) TV Asahi February 2 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.3
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
Blue Miburo NTV February 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.1
One Piece Fuji TV February 2 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 1 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 20-26
discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives