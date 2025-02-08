Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 27-February 2

I had a decent amount of fun riding around power-sliding through goofy dog slimes and the game never takes itself too seriously to get upset about the shallow plot or simple visuals.

― Neptunia Riders vs Dogoos is one of the stranger games that I've reviewed here for ANN. As far as Neptunia goes, it's something of an institution at this point. Starting back in 2010 on the Playstation 3, the series fo...