News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 10-16

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season earns 3.7% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.1% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.1
Detective Conan NTV February 15 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
Blue Miburo NTV February 15 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.8
The Apothecary Diaries NTV February 14 (Fri) 23:15 30 min.
3.7
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi February 16 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi February 15 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 15 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV February 16 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.3
Dragon Ball Daima Fuji TV February 14 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 15 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

