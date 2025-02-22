News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 10-16
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season earns 3.7% rating, Dragon Ball Daima earns 2.1% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 16 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 15 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 16 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo
|NTV
|February 15 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|February 14 (Fri)
|23:15
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|February 16 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 15 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 15 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 16 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Dragon Ball Daima
|Fuji TV
|February 14 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|February 15 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)