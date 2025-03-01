×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 17-23

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Apothecary Diaries 2nd season earns 4.1% rating

The live-action The Ring Two film aired on TV Tokyo on Saturday, February 22 at 2:45 a.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 23 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.2
Detective Conan NTV February 22 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 23 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
The Apothecary Diaries NTV February 21 (Fri) 23:25 30 min.
4.1
Blue Miburo NTV February 22 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi February 22 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi February 23 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 22 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 22 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 22 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
2.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

