Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Visuals

The staff for the anime adaptation of Hiromu and raemz 's Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle ( Chitose-kun wa Ramune Bin no Naka ) light novel series unveiled the cast, main staff, a teaser visual, and character visuals on Sunday.

Shōgo Sakata plays Saku Chitose.

Image courtesy of REMOW © Hiromu/Shogakukan/Chiramune Partners

Manaka Iwami plays Yuko Hiiragi.

Hina Yomiya plays Yua Uchida.

Ikumi Hasegawa plays Yuzuki Nanase.

Rumi Okubo plays Haru Aomi.

Chika Anzai plays Asuka Nishino.

Yûji Tokuno ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan , Pretty Boy Detective Club ) is directing the series at feel. , Naruhisa Arakawa ( Kingdom , Elemental Gelade ) is supervising the series scripts and co-writing them with original author Hiromu . Sumie Kinoshita ( Forest of Piano , Idoly Pride ) is designing the characters.

The staff describe the story:

Chitose Saku attends Fujishi High School, the best preparatory school in the prefecture. His studies, athletics and communication skills are all at a high level, and he attracts attention, for better or worse. He is the envy of everyone, and his friends are all very popular as well. In the spring of his second year, in a new class. Saku is asked to convince a withdrawn student to return to school. Set in Fukui prefecture, an emotional coming-of-age story begins!

Hiromu and raemz debuted the original light novel series in June 2019, and the ninth novel volume shipped on August 20. Yen Press is releasing the light novels and manga in North America. Manga UP! Global also publishes the manga in English digitally.

Bobcat launched the manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in April 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on August 19. The manga ended this month.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.