Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact Fighting Game Reveals July 17 Worldwide Debut in Video

Bushiroad announced on Sunday that Bushiroad Games and Eighting's Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact 2D 3v3 fighting game based on Yoshihiro Togashi 's Hunter X Hunter manga will release worldwide on July 17. Bushiroad also streamed a new video, which reveals that the game's Season Pass 1 will include Nephelpito this fall, with three other characters arriving in winter 2025, spring 2026, and summer 2026.

HUNTERxHUNTER NENxIMPACT will release July 17th, 2025! 🔥

The video also highlights the game's physical limited edition, and pre-order bonuses for the digital version on the three different platforms. Those who also order the physical limited edition or the digital deluxe edition will get the season pass plus a costume for Chrollo.

The game will release for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Arc System Works is publishing the game outside of Japan. Rollback netcode will only be available on the PlayStation 5 and Steam versions of the game. Cross-platform play will not be available.

The game will release in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Future patches will add German, Italian, French, Spanish, and Korean.

Playable characters include Gon, Killua, Leorio, Kurapika, Hisoka, Netero, Bisky, Machi, Uvogin, Chrollo, Feitan, Meruem, Genthru, Razor, Morel, and Kite.

Togashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The manga inspired two television anime series, two anime films, several original video anime titles, and several stage plays. Shueisha published the manga's 37th compiled book volume, the manga's first volume after four years, in November 2022. Viz Media shipped the 37th volume in English in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on September 4.

The manga went on hiatus in January 2023, citing health issues for the author. Shueisha stated at the time that it consulted with Togashi, and decided that the manga should not follow a weekly serialized format going forward.

The manga resumed with a new chapter on October 7.

Bushiroad launched its Bushiroad Games label in January 2023.