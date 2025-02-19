News
Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Unveils 3 New Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Kadokawa revealed three new cast members for the television anime of Rocket Shokai's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 (Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku) light novel series on Wednesday.
The anime will have a special stage at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on March 23.Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:
Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...
The previously announced cast members are Yōhei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz, and Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta.
Studio KAI is producing the anime.
The anime will premiere this year.
Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021 with illustrations by Mephisto. Kadokawa released the seventh volume on January 17.
Natsumi Inoue launched the novel's manga adaptation on Kadokawa's Dengeki Comic Regulus website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2024. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.