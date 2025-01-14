Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Reveals Main Cast, Confirms 2025 Debut

Kadokawa posted the second teaser visual and main cast, for the television anime of Rocket Shokai 's Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ( Yūsha-kei ni Shosu: Chōbatsu Yūsha 9004-tai Keimu Kiroku ) light novel series on Tuesday. The company also confirmed the anime's 2025 premiere.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

The anime's main cast members are:

Yōhei Azakami as Xylo Forbartz, former commander of the Holy Knights who was convicted for the crime of killing a goddess

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Mayu Iizuka as Teoritta, a sword goddess who forged a contract with Xylo

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2024 Rocket Shokai/KADOKAWA/Project Sentenced to Be a Hero

Studio KAI is producing the anime.

Shokai launched the light novel series on Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu site in October 2020, and Kadokawa began publishing the series in print in September 2021 with illustrations by Mephisto. Kadokawa will release the seventh volume on January 17.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Heroism—a punishment for only the worst criminals. Those sentenced to the fate of a hero are forced to fight at the front lines against the demon king's army—and if they die, they can expect to be revived and continue the battle. But when their leader, convicted of killing a goddess, meets another goddess himself, the contract they forge may be enough to change the world...

Natsumi Inoue launched the novel's manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's Dengeki Comic Regulus website in March 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's second compiled book volume in April 2024. BookWalker Global is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.