Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi TV Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals April 10 Debut, Theme Songs

Kadokawa revealed the April 10 debut date, theme song information, and main promotional video on Saturday for the television anime adaptation of HundredBurger 's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi (A Ninja and Assassin Living Together) manga.

Kana Hanazawa is performing the opening theme song "Yarenno? Endless," and HoneyWorks feat. HaKoniwalily is performing the ending theme song "Ninkoro Dance." The above video previews the songs.

The anime will debut on AT-X on April 10 at 9:30 p.m., before airing later that evening on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and KTV.

The staff also revealed a new visual to commemorate Ninja Day on Saturday in Japan.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

The anime stars (name spellings are not confirmed):

Haruna Mikawa as Satoko Kusakakure

as Satoko Kusakakure Kana Hanazawa as Konoha Koga

as Konoha Koga Yū Serizawa as Marin Izutsumi

as Marin Izutsumi Eri Kitamura as Kuro

as Kuro Rumi Okubo as Yuriko

as Yuriko Haruna Mikawa as Roboko

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Extra Last Encore series director) is directing the anime at studio SHAFT . Fuyashi Tou ( Bakemonogatari , March comes in like a lion ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti , March comes in like a lion ) is both the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Love After World Domination ) is composing the music. Additional staff includes:

The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive kunoichi (female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume shipped in April 2024. The fifth volume will release on March 27. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.



