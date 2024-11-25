News
Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime Reveals April 2025 Debut, Teaser Video, Staff, More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Kadokawa revealed the television format, April 2025 debut, key visual, teaser promotional video, more cast, and main staff on Monday for the anime adaptation of HundredBurger's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi (A Ninja and Assassin Living Together) manga.
The new cast includes (name spellings are not confirmed):
Yukihiro Miyamoto (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Fate/Extra Last Encore series director) is directing the anime at studio SHAFT. Fuyashi Tou (Bakemonogatari, March comes in like a lion) is overseeing the series scripts, Kazuya Shiotsuki (Gourmet Girl Graffiti, March comes in like a lion) is both the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Ryūnosuke Kasai (7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life, Love After World Domination) is composing the music. Additional staff includes:
- Art Director: Hisaharu Iijima
- Color Design: Yasuko Watanabe
- Director of Photography: Kazui Fujita
- Editing: Rie Matsubara
- Sound Director: Toshiki Kameyama
- Sound Production: Bit Grooove Promotion
- Music Producer: Shigeru Saitō, Mamoru Tanoue
- Music Production: Heart Company
The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive kunoichi (female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.
HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume shipped on April 26. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.