Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi Anime Reveals April 2025 Debut, Teaser Video, Staff, More Cast

Kadokawa revealed the television format, April 2025 debut, key visual, teaser promotional video, more cast, and main staff on Monday for the anime adaptation of HundredBurger 's Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi (A Ninja and Assassin Living Together) manga.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

The new cast includes (name spellings are not confirmed):

Yū Serizawa as Marin Izutsumi

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Eri Kitamura as Kuro

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Rumi Okubo as Yuriko

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

Haruna Mikawa as Roboko

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Extra Last Encore series director) is directing the anime at studio SHAFT . Fuyashi Tou ( Bakemonogatari , March comes in like a lion ) is overseeing the series scripts, Kazuya Shiotsuki ( Gourmet Girl Graffiti , March comes in like a lion ) is both the animation character designer and chief animation director, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Love After World Domination ) is composing the music. Additional staff includes:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © ハンバーガー/KADOKAWA/にんころ製作委員会

The anime starsas Satoko Kusakakure andas Konoha Koga.

The comedy manga's story centers on Satoko, a naive kunoichi (female ninja), and Konoha, a high school girl assassin. Satoko escapes from the ninja village, meets Konoha, and they start living together a life full of danger and excitement.

HundredBurger launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Dengeki DaiohG magazine website in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2022, and the fourth volume shipped on April 26. The manga was nominated in the Best Printed Manga category for the "Next Manga Awards" in 2022.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.