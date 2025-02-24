1989 Obocchama-kun Anime Episodes Stream With English Subtitles Until March 31

Anime's complete 164 episodes get English subtitles

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of the Obocchama-kun anime's YouTube channel announced on Saturday that it is re-releasing for a limited time all of its previously posted videos, as part of the channel's first anniversary, including all of the anime's 164 television broadcast version episodes with English subtitles until March 31.

The channel describes the series:

The extremely crude Obocchama(Obo Cchama / 'Obocchama-Kun') is the heir of the wealthy Obo family and a new student at the elite Denenchofu Academy. The show is an upper-class comedy anime revolving around Cchama's eccentric elementary school classmates: Kakino Shuhei, the first friend Cchama makes without the help of money; Ojo Samayo, Cchama's fiancee whose family runs the Ojo Company; Fukurokoji Kanemitsu whose family are nearly as rich as the Obos; and the proud Binbo Taijo('Binbocchama') whose family used to be well-off.

The anime adaptation of Yoshinori Kobayashi 's Obocchama-kun manga aired in Japan from 1989 to 1992. It aired on a children's channel in India, and was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

TV Asahi announced in September that a new anime adaptation of the manga, targeted for the Indian market, is slated for release this spring.

The new anime project is being carried out together with Sony Pictures Networks India, Sony Group 's local subsidiary. Under the supervision of Kobayashi, Shinei Animation is producing the scenario, and the animation production is being done in India. The series will have 26 episodes, and will be targeted at children 6-11 years old. The series will air on the Sony YAY! channel.

Kobayashi's manga serialized in Shogakukan 's CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1986 to 1994. Shogakukan published 24 compiled book volumes of the manga.