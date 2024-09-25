Yoshinori Kobayashi's Obocchama-kun Manga Gets New Anime for India

New anime slated for spring next year

Image via Livedoor News' X/Twitter account © 1986 Yoshinori Kobayashi/TV Asahi

announced during a press conference on Tuesday that'smanga will get a new anime adaptation targeted for the Indian market, slated for release in spring next year.

The new anime project is being carried out together with Sony Pictures Networks India, Sony Group 's local subsidiary. Under the supervision of Kobayashi, Shinei Animation is producing the scenario, and the animation production is being done in India.

The manga's first anime adaptation aired in Japan from 1989 to 1992. It aired on a children's channel in India, and was also dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

TV Asahi director Sachiko Fujimoto stated at the press conference that the anime has been popular in India for the past 10 years.

The new anime will also hold a preview screening at MIPCOM 2024 — an annual trade show for the global entertainment industry — in Cannes, France in October.

The story centers on the antics of Gobo Chama, an heir to a wealthy family, who transfers to a school for the children of wealthy families. The series is known for its "Chama-go" (Chama language), the protagonist's own unique words.

Kobayashi's manga serialized in Shogakukan 's CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1986 to 1994. Shogakukan published 24 compiled book volumes of the manga.

Sources: Asahi Shimbun Digital (照井琢見), Livedoor News' X/Twitter account via Otakomu